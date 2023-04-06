These are the most important darts tournaments in 2023

Is the World Darts Championship the end of the year or the start of the new year? Anyway: Michael Smith was the first to hold a nice trophy in the year 2023. Bully Boy won the World Cup final against Michael van Gerwen, who will be keen to win the Sid Waddell Trophy for the fourth time at the next World Cup. times to grab. Before that, there are many other tournaments on the program. An overview.