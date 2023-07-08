11:00 PM



Sigrid Kaag, party leader of D66, says she does not yet know whether she wants to continue as party leader. In an oral explanation, she also looks back on the events of the past week. “I think there will be this week unnecessary tension in the process came. I think that is very unfortunate for the country. But that’s where all four of us are. All four of us have gone to extremes. Then you have to conclude that it did not work. I understand that this is sometimes difficult for people in the country to follow.”