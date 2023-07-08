23:53
Yesterday
Party leader Mirjam Bikker of the Christian Union says in response to the fall of the cabinet that she has ‘weighed’ the various proposals for asylum policy that were on the table and that she was prepared go far to keep migration manageable. But that it was not possible with the other coalition parties ‘to arrive at a package that we can carry together’.
According to Bikker, the ChristenUnie wants a humane and effective migration policy. But she also believes that there must be an eye for the pressure on society. “That is why it is important to talk to each other about measures that ensure controlled migration, especially for work and also for asylum. We were willing to go that far.”
23:40
Yesterday
The House of Representatives is going Monday already in debate about the fall of the cabinetsaid Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday evening. The prime minister would actually go to the earthquake area in Groningenpartly in response to the report of the parliamentary committee of inquiry that investigated gas extraction. That visit is postponed.
Monday morning at 10.15 a.m. Rutte will lay a statement to the House of Representatives, reports the daily board of the Chamber. Shortly afterwards, opposition leader Geert Wilders officially requests to follow a debate on the same day.
23:39
Yesterday
State Secretary Eric van der Burg (VVD, Asylum) fights back tears. “The ministry has been working very, very hard lately, so you want to end it with a result.”
He says he is ‘naturally disappointed’. ,,It has been quite intensive in recent months and certainly in recent days. This is very annoying for municipalities, all those volunteers, that we cannot offer them an asylum deal. It’s been intense. I promised people that I would work hard for them. I did that too, but then it’s a shame that there is no agreement. I’m going for a run this weekend and then back to it on Monday.”
23:29
Yesterday
Deputy Prime Minister Wopke Hoekstraalso party leader of the CDA: ,,I find this very disappointing, unnecessary and to the people of the land. As a politician you are called to solve problems. I think you really have to go beyond the limit to solve such a problem. I thought it must be possible to get out. I think the Netherlands expects us to solve it.”
Hoekstra says about the role of Prime Minister Mark Rutte that’s his firm performance’obviously did not help in the process‘. “But it’s about the content: are you able to come up with solutions?” Hoekstra does not want to call the Prime Minister’s actions ‘reckless’ when asked.
23:23
Yesterday
Deputy Prime Minister Carola Schouten (ChristenUnie) speaks of ‘a very difficult moment’. “We talked for an incredibly long time and went far. Also things that are not easy for us to take steps in. It didn’t work out, I feel that responsibility very heavily. It’s not about tone, it’s ultimately about principles. About the views, values you have. It is about things that you feel very deeply.”
23:17
Yesterday
The Rutte IV cabinet is the shortest of the four cabinets led by the VVD member.
23:11
Yesterday
According to D66 party chairman Jan Paternotte is the fall of the cabinet mainly due to Prime Minister Mark Rutte. “Last Wednesday there was suddenly an extra requirement on the table. In a way: this has to be it, otherwise you will find out.”
Earlier, CDA party leader Heerma already said that he thinks that Rutte went ‘irresponsibly hard’.
23:07
Yesterday
Jesse Clover writes in an email to the members of Groenlinks that he wants to go into the elections together with the PvdA: ,,As far as I am concerned, GroenLinks and the PvdA will participate in the upcoming elections with one list. But that decision is of course up to the members. Our party leadership will undoubtedly come back to this soon.”
23:05
Yesterday
King Willem-Alexander will receive the Prime Minister tomorrow at Huis ten Bosch Palace for an explanation of the government’s application for dismissal, reports the Government Information Service. ‘The King is considering the application for dismissal and requested the Prime Minister, ministers and state secretaries to continue to do whatever they deem necessary in the interest of the Kingdom.’
11:00 PM
Yesterday
Sigrid Kaag, party leader of D66, says she does not yet know whether she wants to continue as party leader. In an oral explanation, she also looks back on the events of the past week. “I think there will be this week unnecessary tension in the process came. I think that is very unfortunate for the country. But that’s where all four of us are. All four of us have gone to extremes. Then you have to conclude that it did not work. I understand that this is sometimes difficult for people in the country to follow.”
22:47
Yesterday
Rutte does not rule out that he will continue as party leader. He takes time for the decision, he says, but also indicates that he has a lot of energy. ,,If you were to ask me now, my answer is yes. I’m looking forward to it, but a lot has happened. And my party will like it too.”
22:35
Yesterday
Mark Rutte says that in a press conference the differences between the parties are irreconcilable are. He is going to present the cabinet’s resignation to the king, with whom he was also in contact last day.
He calls the difference of opinion ‘a political reality’. The cabinet will call new elections and ‘do everything that is necessary in the national interest’. “This is hard for us, including me.”
Rutte says that the cabinet will be caretaker in the coming period in any case with three files go: the war in Ukraine, the surcharge affair and the Groningen gas dossier. On other dossiers, where he specifically mentions nitrogen and migration, delays are ‘inevitable’.
According to Rutte all parties have done their utmost to find a solution. “It is very unfortunate that this did not work out.”
22:34
Yesterday
Independent Member of Parliament Pieter Omtzigt says in a response that he will make a decision about his own future in a few weeks.
22:26
Yesterday
CDA party chairman Pieter Heerma blames it for clapping for the asylum negotiations largely with Prime Minister Rutte. He mentions his way of acting at Nieuwsuur ‘irresponsibly harsh’ and says that Rutte pushed the problem to a head as a result. “That didn’t help to get a grip on migration, but it also didn’t help to find each other. The way the Prime Minister set a deadline was so harsh, that did not contribute to a solution.”
22:19
Yesterday
At Nieuwsuur says ChristenUnie party leader Mirjam Bikker that it was not an option for her to agree to a proposal in which children could not follow their parents. ,,I will always stand for children to grow up with their parents. They deserve a place here.” According to her coalition party ChristenUnie, she wanted to move on the asylum file, but not on this point.
She says she does not feel solely responsible for the cabinet. “There was a whole bunch of proposals. Each party has its own considerations. You all have to make that tradeoff you stand for your values and principles, and they are not for sale.”
22:12
Yesterday
The fall of the cabinet is a setback for many provinces and municipalities, because pending files threaten to be delayed. Take Westerwolde, where Ter Apel and therefore where the application center of the COA is located. Mayor Jaap Velema wants it keep to the agreements created to relieve the burden on the registration center.
The province Groningen comes with one very sharp response. The province calls it ‘unbelievable’ that the cabinet did not fall over the parliamentary inquiry into the earthquake damage, but over the asylum crisis.
“Unbelievable that there was reason enough for the cabinet to resign three or four times because of the parliamentary inquiry,” says King’s Commissioner René Paas. “But in the interests of the country, the global unstable energy crisis and the war in Ukraine, it was very undesirable for the cabinet to fall on a damning report about Groningen. A few weeks later, this is possible for purely political reasons.”
22:05
Yesterday
When the cabinet formally announces that it has fallen, new elections will take months. “If you observe the terms of the Elections Act, take into account the summer and autumn holidays and want municipalities to be able to prepare thoroughly for the elections, we will arrive at mid-November“, says a spokesperson for the Electoral Council. She points out that the municipalities have just completed the provincial and water board elections.
22:03
Yesterday
The cabinet fall is coming for Hans Teunissen from Breda particularly inconvenient. He was sworn in yesterday as a Member of Parliament for D66, full of big plans. ‘With a lot of energy I will work for students and teachers, lifelong opportunities and for our democracy and the rule of law.’
21:48
Yesterday
The developments around the Binnenhof attract a lot of attention. The public is behind crush barriers rows thick, an extremely unusual situation in political The Hague. People are trying to get a glimpse of the ministers currently deliberating in a special council of ministers.
Vincent de Bont (42) and Alex Laurensen (44) from Helmond are also at the gate. ,,We are away for a weekend with friends and received a push message on our phone. Then we went to have a look. It’s nice to experience it once, interesting to see it liveBoth state that the cabinet fall was ‘inevitable’.
21:35
Yesterday
The cabinet fall comes to an end a coalition that could not escape the ghosts of the past. The parties struggled with deep mistrust. From the street to the high colleges of State: nobody liked this cabinet.
Read here an extensive analysis of the Rutte-IV cabinet by political reporter Niels Klaassen.
#LIVE #D66 #CDA #blame #Rutte #Van #der #Burg #fights #tears #Worked #hard
Leave a Reply