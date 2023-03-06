With an individual time trial over 11.5 kilometers, the first of a total of seven stages of the Tirreno-Adriatico starts today in Lido di Camaiore. Who will be the first leader after the race against the clock? Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and Primož Roglič will undoubtedly put each other to the test in the coming days, while Filippo Ganna (INEOS) is the top favorite for today’s victory. Follow the time trial in our live widget (see above).

#LIVE #cycling #TirrenoAdriatico #starts #time #trial #Groenewegen #opens #ball #Van #Aert #quickly #action