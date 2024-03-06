The longest stage is on the program today in Tirreno-Adriatico. No less than 225 kilometers must be bridged between Volterra and Gualdo Tadino. It is not a mountain stage, but it is constantly up and down. Robert Gesink is no longer there. The 37-year-old Dutchman did not start again after his fall yesterday. The same goes for four-time Tour winner Chris Froome. Follow the developments in our live widget.

#LIVE #cycling #TirrenoAdriatico #continues #unlucky #Gesink #Froome