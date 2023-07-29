The 43rd edition of the Clásica San Sebastián is scheduled for today. Defending champion in the hilly Basque classic is Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian world champion also won the WorldTour race in 2019 and is aiming for his third victory. His pursuit of a hat-trick started with a setback after a fall in neutralization. In addition to Evenepoel, well-known names on the list of participants include Julian Alaphilippe, Simon Yates, Romain Bardet, Juan Ayuso and Pello Bilbao. The finish is expected around 4.30 pm. Follow the price development here via a live widget.

