8:39 p.m.

“The reason to hope is that we are relearning to be a nation,” said Emmanuel Macron. “I need each of you” resumes the president, who goes beyond his role somewhat, to turn into a discreet candidate for re-election. These were his last words at the end of these 44 minutes of interview. Thank you for having followed us for this Live, and find in our edition of tomorrow the synthesis and the reactions to this presidential intervention.

8:35 p.m.

Alerting contact cases, a notoriously insufficient aspect, must be a tool for people, for Emmanuel Macron. “Stop Covid did not work” he admits. The new application called “Tous anti covid”, will be presented on October 22.

“We have it until the summer of 2021 with this virus”

8:30 p.m.

“We have it until the summer of 2021 with this virus, all scientists agree.”

8:27 p.m.

Wasn’t the situation predictable? On this issue and the failure of the screening policy, Emmanuel Macron admits “real difficulties” encountered on these subjects, “delays which were too long” for the tests. On teleworking, “you need common sense. We need businesses to function. Yes, everyone needs to be present as much as possible, because” sometimes we re-isolate people “. But where it is possible, we will encourage teleworking two to three days a week “. It announces exceptional assistance for 6 weeks of 150 euros for young people under APL and RSA. But “the more we increase the minimums, the more difficult it is to return to activity” according to him.

8:25 p.m.

“It’s hard to be 20 years old in 2020,” admits Emmanuel Macron.

8:20 p.m.

The President of the Republic encourages the wearing of masks as much as possible, including in private areas. Continue to keep your distance, wash your hands and ventilate regularly. “No more than six at the table” he recommends.

8:16 p.m.

“There will be a ‘strict limitation’ on travel, there will be checks and fines.” Exemptions, as for nursing staff, will be determined in the coming days. “For those who return from work after 9 p.m. or who work at night and work late, there will be an authorization. For those who have emergencies, for example health, there will be authorizations. We will define the cases. common sense that will allow movement “. “We will not reduce travel between regions.” The public transport offer will not be changed. No obstacle to go on vacation, but “we will ask the French to respect the rules of citizenship”.

8:09 p.m.

About 20 million inhabitants are affected by the closure of establishments. “If you live half an hour from your home, you will have to leave your job at 8:30 p.m.” “Short-time working will be reactivated for these sectors of catering, tourism, events, sports”. From Friday, “local consultations” will be held with the professions affected in metropolitan areas under curfews.

8:02 p.m.

“It would be disproportionate to reconfine the country.” The curfew has proven to be relevant in Guyana, defends Emmanuel Macron. It will apply to Ile-de-France and eight metropolises, Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Rouen, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse. Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., from Saturday midnight. For at least six weeks, wishes the head of state.

8:01 p.m.

Curfew coming in several areas? “Yes”, admits the head of state.

8:00 p.m.

200 people enter intensive care every day, the pressure on the hospital is “not sustainable” for Emmanuel Macron. “This ‘virus is dangerous and serious for everyone’.

7:55 p.m.

When asked where we are, Emmanuel Macron assures us that his government “has not lost control” of the pandemic, but that it cannot remain “inactive” in the face of a second wave. “” We are in a situation of crisis. worrying situation ”which means that we cannot be“ inactive ”nor in“ panic ”.

Only 43% of French people trust the government

7:49 p.m.

75% of French people say they are in favor of a curfew in certain areas in France, 72% of localized confinement, 53% of a national curfew and 38% of national confinement, according to an interactive Harris poll. But only 43% of French people trust the government to take effective action to end the epidemic.

7:47 p.m.

The Paris Police Prefect today announced to Anne Hidalgo and the mayors of the arrondissement of the capital the establishment of a curfew in Paris from Saturday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to France info.

7:39 p.m.

Among the measures that Emmanuel Macron could announce, is the curfew – a “night confinement” according to some – which could be imposed from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in the areas most affected from this weekend, such as Paris and its suburbs, Marseille, Lyon, Montpellier, Lille or Toulouse. The president could also recommend a maximum number of people who can be accommodated at home, like the “social bubble” practiced in Belgium.

The government would seek to give consistency to measures that are not understood. “In the event of a curfew, all actors will be concerned. How to explain to a restaurant owner who must close that a theater can remain open?”, Assures the entourage of the president, according to AFP, adding that it is necessary measures “much longer” than 15 days.

The hypothesis of a curfew has divided the government in recent hours. According to a government source quoted by AFP, at least four ministers, including heavyweights, were against, pointing in particular to the risk of a social divide, with “white collar workers” being able to take refuge by teleworking in the countryside while cashiers and other front-line workers would be reduced to metro-work-sleep.

19:19.

The government restored by decree the state of health emergency, which ended on July 10, from October 17 at midnight on the whole of the national territory, “so that the measures strictly proportionate to the health risks incurred can be taken”. This regime provides a legal framework for controlling certain restrictions going as far as confinement.

———————————————-

2:30 p.m.

The Elysée has let it be said for several days that Emmanuel Macron was going to explain to the French on Wednesday evening new restrictive measures, even curfews which should especially affect the large cities where the Covid-19 is racing.

For several days, the executive has continued to distill alarmist messages on the resurgence of the coronavirus epidemic which would threaten to overwhelm the health system, especially in Paris where the situation is deemed “dramatic”, according to several sources.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has also given up a trip to Corsica for the weekend because he “will have to be mobilized on the management of the health crisis after the intervention of the president”, argued Matignon before the Council of Ministers .

The latest figures still show an overall increase in the number of people in intensive care (1,633 for a current national capacity of around 5,000 beds) and 84 deaths in 24 hours, with an overall death toll of nearly 33,000 in seven months.

The lack of anticipation pointed out

A report points to the lack of anticipation of the executive in the crisis that the Head of State must resolve this evening by addressing the French from 7:55 pm, for a 45-minute interview on TF1 and France 2. This Progress report, presented on Tuesday, is critical with the authorities, accused in particular of having sinned in terms of communication at the risk of damaging the confidence of citizens, at a time when a “second wave” of epidemic submerges the country. The final version of this report led by the professor of medicine Didier Pittet, commissioned at the end of June by Emmanuel Macron, will be submitted in December, for communication to the World Health Organization (WHO) in early 2021.

But in the panoply of restrictions at his disposal, which can go up to a total curfew from 8:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m. in the areas most affected by the virus, which will Emmanuel Macron retain?

“All the options are on the table”, responds his entourage, stressing how “the hour is serious”. A priori, any national or local re-containment, related to the ultimate weapon, seems however ruled out, and the provisions currently in force for schools, colleges and high schools should be extended, while they do not provide proof of their effectiveness. . Schools are now the second contamination “clusters” (21.2%) according to figures from Public Health France, ahead of businesses (25%). Clusters, admits Public Health France, in any case “largely underestimated” in the face of the increase in viral circulation throughout the territory.

It will take measurements much longer than 15 days. Gilles Pialoux, Tenon hospital

For Professor Gilles Pialoux, head of the infectious diseases department at Tenon Hospital, agrees, believing that “we need drastic measures to limit the pressure on the intensive care units”. “We have the impression that we are going into the wall at the end of October” for Ile-de-France, “knowing that unlike the first wave there is a coexistence with other diseases and pathologies”. With regard to new restrictions, the emergency physician Patrick Pelloux especially deplores, like his colleagues, that we “went down to 5,000 intensive care beds” during the summer against 12,000 in the spring “because we have staff recruitment problems nursing and training “.

Where is government coherence?

The opposition demands “more coherence” and denounces the strategy of the executive which has led, according to it, to a new crisis situation. And if on the right the president (LR) of the Senate Gérard Larcher considers that it will be necessary to accept “curfews”, on the left, the bosses of EELV Julien Bayou and of the PCF Fabien Roussel judge that this would sign “an observation of failure “of the executive.

PS MP Boris Vallaud called on Tuesday for “maximum consultation”, warning against a risk of “jacquerie”.

Professionals in the independent hotel and catering industry were alarmed on Tuesday evening of a possible curfew which according to them “would condemn thousands of establishments to bankruptcy”.

This sector is one of the professions hard hit by the crisis which has also pushed hundreds of thousands more people into poverty.

The president will therefore also be expected on this ground on Wednesday evening. “The French are as scared for their health as for their jobs. We must talk about both,” said a close friend of the president.