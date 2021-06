Cuba can almost start vaccination with its own corona vaccines. The Cuban Abdala is said to be 92.28 percent effective against the lung virus. However, three doses are needed to achieve this effectiveness. And Italy will abolish the mandatory masks for outside from next Monday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza announced on Monday. You can read the latest news about the coronavirus in our live blog. The older posts can be found here.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...