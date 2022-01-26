CORONAVIRUSCorona is not the flu, as many people may now think, emphasize Prime Minister Mark Rutte and health minister Ernst Kuipers. People can still get so sick that they need hospital care and the number of daily infections will become unprecedented, they warn. Kuipers refers to neighboring countries, where proportionally about five times as many people are in hospital due to corona. Follow all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.
Sebastian Quekel
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#LIVE #Cuba #approval #vaccines #GGD #BrabantZuidoost #texts #booster #shot
Leave a Reply