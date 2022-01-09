Live: Cuadrado, in the headline of Juventus against Roma

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado
Vincenzo Pinto. AFP
Italy Serie A match.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Jan 09, 2022 11:34 AM
The appointment between Rome of the Portuguese José Mourinho and the Juventus Turin in the Roman Olympic stadium, already almost decisive in the fight for a place in the next Champions League, stands out in a twenty-first day of Serie A.
The key crossing will be at the Olympic, when a Rome in total defensive emergency, without the Dutch Rick Karsdorp and Gianluca Mancini, sent off on the last day, will receive the
Juventus by Massimiliano Allegri.
It may interest you: (Video: Muriel does not stop, this was the goal he scored against Udinese)
Both teams come from negative results, as Roma fell 1-3 in the Milan field and Juventus did not go beyond 1-1 at home against a Naples weighed down by absences.
Lineups
Rome
Juventus
Follow the game here.
Jan 09, 2022 11:34 AM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Live #Cuadrado #headline #Juventus #Roma
Leave a Reply