Monday, January 10, 2022
Live: Cuadrado, in the headline of Juventus against Roma

by admin
January 9, 2022
in Sports
Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

Italy Serie A match.

The appointment between Rome of the Portuguese José Mourinho and the Juventus Turin in the Roman Olympic stadium, already almost decisive in the fight for a place in the next Champions League, stands out in a twenty-first day of Serie A.

The key crossing will be at the Olympic, when a Rome in total defensive emergency, without the Dutch Rick Karsdorp and Gianluca Mancini, sent off on the last day, will receive the
Juventus by Massimiliano Allegri.

Both teams come from negative results, as Roma fell 1-3 in the Milan field and Juventus did not go beyond 1-1 at home against a Naples weighed down by absences.

Lineups

Rome

Juventus

Follow the game here.

