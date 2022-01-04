Cruise activities in Brazil have been temporarily suspended due to the large number of corona infections on board. Between December 26 and January 3, a total of 798 people on five cruise ships tested positive for the coronavirus. And on Bonaire, due to a rapid increase in the number of infections, stricter measures have been announced immediately. Read all developments regarding the coronavirus in our live blog.

