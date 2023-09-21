Colonel Paulo José Bezerra has been in prison since August 18th, accused of opening the Esplanada on January 8th

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) into the Anti-Democratic Acts of the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) hears this Thursday (September 21, 2023) Colonel Paulo José Bezerra, former deputy chief of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District ).

He has been in prison since August 18th, accused of being responsible for opening the Esplanada to the invaders on January 8th.

Watch live: