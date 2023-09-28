Ana Priscila Azevedo participated in the extremist act in Brasília that resulted in the vandalism of public buildings in Praça dos Três Poderes

The CPI on Anti-Democratic Acts of the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) hears this Thursday (September 28, 2023) Ana Priscila Azevedo, 38 years old.

She was arrested on suspicion of being one of the organizers of extremist acts in Brasília. She also published videos on social media about the National Congress and cursed Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court). Ana Priscila shared a series of videos in the public group “The fall of Babylon”, on Telegram. In one of them, she is detained by the military and celebrates the presence of the Army. Some of the protesters argue that she infiltrated the protest to instigate the invasions.

