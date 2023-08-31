The former football player must speak about alleged illegalities committed by the company that served him and his brothers

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of Cryptocurrencies of the Chamber of Deputies hears this Thursday (31.Aug.2023) the former player Ronaldinho Gaúcho.

The former athlete should talk about alleged illegalities committed by the company 18K Ronaldinho, conveyed to him and his brothers Roberto de Assis Moreira and Marcelo Lara.

Watch live:

On August 24, the CPI called Justice to request the coercive conduct of the former player. The former athlete, who had already failed to attend the collegiate on August 22, ignored the new call for Thursday and presented a justification for his absence. Coercive conduction allows a person to be brought before authorities even against his will.

“There is no alternative but to request the competent court, under legal terms, to coercive the witness, so that it can provide clarification to this commission”, announced the president of the CPI, deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidarity-RJ).

Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), decided that former soccer player Ronaldinho Gaúcho may remain silent in his testimony.