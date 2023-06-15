Coronel Klepter Rosa was made commander of the Military Police of the Federal District after the extremist acts of January 8

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Anti-democratic Acts of the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) hears this Thursday (June 15, 2023) the general commander of the PMDF (Military Police of the DF), Colonel Klepter Rosa.

Rosa was appointed to head the PMDF by Ricardo Cappelli, general intervenor of the Federal District while the governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) was sidelined after the acts of vandalism on the 8th of January. He replaced Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira and, with the return of Ibaneis to the position, he was effective in the function.

The hearing was scheduled for June 29, but was brought forward by the district deputies in a session held on Monday (June 12).

