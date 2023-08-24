Former assistant to former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) testifies at the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) commission

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Anti-democratic Acts of the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) hears this Thursday (23.Aug.2023) the former assistant of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid.

The Federal Court investigates exchanges of messages identified on your cell phone after investigation by the PF (Federal Police)

