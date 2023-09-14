The testimony will be via videoconference, authorized by STF minister Alexandre de Moraes

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) into the Anti-Democratic Acts of the CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District) hears hacker Walter Delgatti Neto this Thursday (September 14, 2023), via videoconference.

The hearing would be canceled because Delgatti is imprisoned in São Paulo and the CPI declared that it did not have resources for accommodation and food. But the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes authorized the testimony to be carried out via videoconference.

Watch live: