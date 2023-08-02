Miguel Gutierrez and Fábio da Silva Abrate give testimony to the collegiate this Tuesday (1st.Aug)

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the Americanas in the Chamber of Deputies holds this Tuesday (1st.Aug.2023) a hearing to hear Miguel Gutierrez, former executive director of the company, and Fábio da Silva Abrate, former director of Finance and of Investor Relations.

The collegiate session will be broadcast live on the digital newspaper channel Power360 on Youtube.

Watch: