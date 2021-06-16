The former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Wilson Witzel, was summoned to testify at Covid’s CPI in the Senate this Wednesday (June 16, 2021) to respond on suspicions of diversion of funds destined to fight the pandemic. Per decision by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Nunes Marques, Witzel may be absent – ​​but said who will go to the committee and answer all questions. The former governor may also not answer questions asked by senators.

Witzel is on trial for the crimes of money laundering and corruption in a case pending at the Superior Court of Justice. The Tris in Idem operation, by the Federal Public Ministry, denounced the former governor for corruption in the state’s health.

