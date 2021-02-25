This intervention is a sign that the situation is not getting better. Last week it was the Minister of Health Olivier Véran who was in charge of the press point alone. We then spoke of a plateau “very slightly descending”, to the rise in the deployment of vaccines in the territory. In the space of a few days, the tone was tinged with seriousness and concern.

Differentiation strategy between territories

So what will the Prime Minister announce? The government spokesman indeed indicated at the end of the Council of Ministers that this deterioration “requires rapid and strong measures”.

Jean Castex will also develop the advantages of the method used by the government in recent days “the differentiation between the territories”. In about ten departments, where in the words of Gabriel Attal the health situation is “very worrying”, a Nice-style re-containment seems inevitable. They are found in particular in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA), Ile-de-France, part of the Grand Est regions and in the Hauts-de-France region.

According to the latest figures from Public Health France for a sliding week between February 14 and 20, the departments with the worst incidence rate in France (above 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) are: the Alpes-Maritimes (602.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Bouches-du-Rhones (347.8), Var (285.5), Moselle (281.2), Aisne (266.4), Hautes -Alpes (258.1), Pas-de-Calais (255.5), Somme (251.6), Val-d’Oise (250.4), Paris (250.3) and Val- de-Marne (250.1).

Note that the national average incidence rate is currently at 205 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.