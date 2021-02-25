18:45. The nature of the measures that the government could take on the 6th “would be similar to those taken in Nice. We will adapt”, announces the Prime Minister.

18:40. The solemn tone of Jean Castex regains control. He insists on the "historical" painfulness of the last twelve months and is projected in the months to come: "The progress of the vaccination campaign allows us to set a course: the end of spring", he believes before give the floor to journalists for any questions.

18:36. He takes the time to come back to the AstraZeneca vaccine, the efficacy and extent of side effects for some people in the "second zone vaccine" category. According to the professor, its rate of effectiveness "is at the same level of protection as Pfizer". "It can be used without any ulterior motive," he reassures.

18:33. Professor Alain Fischer took the floor. It provides some explanations for the development of vaccination. "A new phase of vaccination has opened with general practitioners and occupational medicine," he recalls. He also wants to bring good news: "a study shows that the effectiveness [du vaccin Pfizer] is very good."

18:28. In his desire to be optimistic, Olivier Véran goes on to describe the new treatments for the disease: treatment with interferons and that with monoclonal antibodies to limit the risk of severe forms. Tens of thousands of doses of these antibodies have been ordered.

18:26. It provides some details on the routes of contamination of Covid 19: "more than one in two cases of new contamination linked to the English variant". In hospitals, "the average age of intensive care patients is decreasing."

18:23. The Minister of Health Olivier Véran spoke: "The vaccination campaign is continuing and growing. By the end of February, more than 4 million vaccines will have been administered to more than 3 million people" , he begins.

18:20. There are 20 of these departments under reinforced surveillance: the whole of Ile-de-France, a large part of Hauts-de-France and Provence-Alpes-Côte-D'azur, but also the departments of Rhône and Drôme, Moselle and Meurthe-et-Moselle, and finally Eure-et-Loir.

18:18. The Prime Minister is lowering the tension: no reconfinement on weekends for the moment. "We will take stock next week and then we will decide: if the situation continues to deteriorate, we will take reinforced measures which will come into force from the weekend of March 6," he announced. Measures of this type are coming into force in the Alpes-Maritimes department and in Dunkirk. Elsewhere in France, there are still "grounds for hope", according to the Prime Minister: vaccination (those over 65 will be vaccinated in April), strengthening of the "test, alert, isolate" strategy, surveillance increase in departments where the health situation is worrying.

18:15. Jean Castex now returns to the vaccination policy implemented in recent months and still being deployed. Since today, city general practitioners have joined in and started to vaccinate people aged 50 to 64 with co-morbidities.

18:12. The government's strategy, to delay a third confinement as much as possible, has a "counterpart", assures the minister: "to be extremely reactive to the first signs of epidemic resumption". We were talking about this choice and the stakes of French strategy this week in L'Humanité. For Samuel Alizon, of the CNRS, "Waiting for the situation to degenerate avoids the debate" as to the establishment of a possible "zero Covid" policy.

18:04. Jean Castex opens the press conference with his solemn tone. He begins, as usual, by recalling the government's commitment and the importance of "collective responsibility". The situation has deteriorated particularly in recent days: 30,000 people tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

This intervention is a sign that the situation is not getting better. Last week, it was the Minister of Health Olivier Véran who was in charge of the press point alone. We then spoke of a “very slightly descending” plateau and a ramp-up in the deployment of vaccines in the territory. In the space of a few days, the tone was tinged with seriousness and concern.

Differentiation strategy between territories

So what will the Prime Minister announce? Government spokesman Gabriel Attal said yesterday after the Council of Ministers that this deterioration “requires rapid and strong measures”.

Jean Castex should in particular present the advantages of the method of “differentiation between the territories”, used by the government in recent days. In about ten departments, where in the words of Gabriel Attal the health situation is “very worrying”, a Nice-style re-containment seems very likely. These departments are found in particular in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA), Ile-de-France, part of the Grand Est region and in the Hauts-de-France region.

According to the latest figures from Public Health France for a sliding week between February 14 and 20, the departments with the worst incidence rate in France (above 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) are: the Alpes-Maritimes (602.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Bouches-du-Rhones (347.8), Var (285.5), Moselle (281.2), Aisne (266.4), Hautes -Alpes (258.1), Pas-de-Calais (255.5), Somme (251.6), Val-d’Oise (250.4), Paris (250.3) and Val- de-Marne (250.1).

Note that the national average incidence rate is currently at 205 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

