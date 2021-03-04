Despite equivalent incidence rates (406 positive cases this week per 100,000 inhabitants), Pas-de-Calais and Seine-Saint-Denis should not be subject to the same health rules. The first will be fixed on its fate at the end of the day, during the press conference of Jean Castex, when the track of confining the second during the weekend has already been ruled out. A week after the first localized health measures began to apply in France, the Prime Minister is preparing to speak at 6 p.m. to announce the continuation of events for the twenty departments placed under “enhanced surveillance“The government has already announced that Paris, Marseille and their regions will not be affected.

Three months after the deconfinement and the establishment of a curfew, the epidemic situation remains tense in France. The curve of new daily positive cases continues to evolve slowly, around 20,000 cases per day on average. In the intensive care units, 3,637 beds were occupied on March 3. The number of places occupied has not been below the threshold of 3,000 since the end of January. At the regional level, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur (104%) and Hauts-de-France (102%) are the regions experiencing the greatest hospital tension. It is also high in the Center (82%), Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (80%), Bourgogne-Franche-Comté (76%) and Île-de-France regions.

Despite the persistence of the second epidemic wave and the threat of a third peak, the government no longer mentions the track of a third generalized containment. “It takes a few more weeks, four to six“, according to the words of Emmanuel Macron on Monday 1er March, about a possible relaxation of the curfew at 6 p.m. that the French have known since mid-January. The government allows itself a certain optimism by betting on the measures taken at the local level, as well as on the progress of the vaccination campaign. To date, 4.6% of French people have received a first dose of vaccines, according to Public Health France. They would be 9 million at the end of March, according to the promises of the Ministry of Health, or 13.4% of the population. Far from the symbolic milestone of 60%, which could allow the French to find a “normal” life.