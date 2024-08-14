Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Wednesday, August 14

Iran rejects appeals from the United Kingdom, France and Germany on threats to Israel, but also says it is willing to stop if a ceasefire agreement is reached in Gaza. Hamas, which yesterday launched a missile aimed at Tel Aviv but ended up in the sea as a “retaliation” for Israeli raids on the Strip, would be willing to participate in the August negotiations only if Israel stopped its military operation in Gaza. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Meloni yesterday called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asking him for a ceasefire useful for the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. Below is the latest news today, Wednesday 14 August 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

