After almost six months of war, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has almost reached 33,000 dead and 75,500 wounded. But the violence in the Palestinian coastal territory continues. An Israeli air raid killed seven aid workers from the US non-profit World Central Kitchen, which suspended all its activities in Gaza as well as American Near East Refugee Aid (Anera), the main charity active in the Strip after the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Tel Aviv armed forces spoke of a “tragic fatality” and promised an investigation into the incident, while Foreign Minister Israel Katz expressed his condolences both to the families of the victims and to his counterparts Australia, Poland and the United Kingdom, given that four foreign citizens were also among the dead, ensuring that a similar tragedy will never happen again. The White House and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also asked Israel for a “swift, thorough and impartial investigation” to establish the facts. Meanwhile, China and Russia have condemned the airstrike blamed on Israel that hit a building attached to Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria, killing 14 people, including seven Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps militiamen, including their commander on site Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy Mohammad Haj Rahimi. Both the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi, have assured that they will respond to the Israeli raid.

LIVE

Updating