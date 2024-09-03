Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday, September 3

While anger against the government and Prime Minister Netanyahu is exploding in Israel, US President Joe Biden, who said he was “devastated and outraged by the murder of Hamas hostages,” said that a final agreement for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza is very close, but, at the same time, he also “scolded” the Israeli Prime Minister, stating that Netanyahu is not doing enough. The Israeli Prime Minister, in the evening, then reiterated that there will be no withdrawal of the army from the Philadelphia Corridor. In the meantime, anti-polio vaccinations continue in Gaza: so far, about 87,000 children have received the vaccine according to data released by the World Health Organization. Below is the latest news today, Tuesday 3 September 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

