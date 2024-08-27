Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday, August 27

New storm over Security Minister Ben Gvir who declared speaking about the Esplanade of the Mosques: “I would like a synagogue on the Temple Mount”. According to the PA, this is an invitation to destroy Al Aqsa. Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Minister has returned to threaten Israel, stating that Iran will take revenge for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Meanwhile, talks continue for a ceasefire which, however, appears increasingly distant, while the Israeli army raids on the Gaza Strip do not stop. Below is the latest news today, Tuesday 27 August 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

LIVE

News in progress