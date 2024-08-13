Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday, August 13

With Iran’s attack on Israel reportedly imminent in retaliation for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, negotiations to try to reach a ceasefire are set for August 15. mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. Hamas, however, has already made it known that it will not participate in the negotiations while reiterating that it is ready to restart from the peace plan presented on May 31 by US President Biden. Below is the latest news from today, Tuesday, August 13, 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

