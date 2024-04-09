Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday 9 April 2024

After withdrawing ground troops from southern Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a video his intention to enter Rafah, revealing that there is also a date. The prime minister then revealed that he had received “a detailed report on the talks in Cairo, we are continuously working to achieve our objectives, first and foremost the release of all our hostages and complete victory over Hamas”. Meanwhile, negotiations between Israel and Hamas continue in Qatar. According to local media, the two sides are close to an agreement, while the US has proposed six weeks of temporary truce in exchange for the release of 40 hostages. Below is the latest news from today, Tuesday 9 April 2024, on the Israel-Hamas war.

