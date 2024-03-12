Over 31 thousand people have died and more than 72 thousand have been injured in the Gaza Strip due to the war unleashed by Israel against Hamas after the October 7 attacks. But Tel Aviv does not intend to stop: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it known that the invasion of Rafah, in the south of the coastal territory where 1.5 million displaced people have taken refuge, is “necessary to eliminate” the Palestinian armed group, despite the US President Joe Biden has defined the operation as “a red line” not to be crossed and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked for a truce for Ramadan. Meanwhile, clashes also continue on the Lebanese front with Hezbollah launching drones and rockets at Israel, which responds by bombing a series of targets in southern Lebanon. The violence does not stop even in the Red Sea, where the Houthis continue to target ships in transit and the US and British-led military coalition bombs the areas of Yemen controlled by the rebels.

