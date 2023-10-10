Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Tuesday 10 October

Tel Aviv ordered a “complete siege” of the Strip. The US has assured military aid and expects the land operation against Gaza in the next 24-48 hours. Air strikes continue on Hamas targets and against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and rocket fire continues from Gaza. There are over 900 Israeli deaths, including 260 from the rave massacre, and over 500 Palestinian deaths. Thousands injured and displaced. Militiamen say they have 130 hostages. Below are all the updates for today, Tuesday 10 October 2023.

07.00 am – Hamas: “Ready to fight a long war” – Hamas is ready to fight a long war with Israel and will use the hostages to secure the release of Palestinians detained in Israel and abroad, said Ali Barakeh, a member of the group’s leadership in exile in Beirut. “We have prepared well for this war and to face all scenarios, even that of a long war.” Barakeh then underlined that Hamas itself was surprised by the operation: “We were surprised by this great collapse. We were planning to get some results and take prisoners to exchange them. This army is a paper tiger.”