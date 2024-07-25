More than nine months after the October 7 attacks in Israel, the war between the Jewish state and Hamas in the Gaza Strip continues: the death toll has now exceeded 39,000 and the injured are over 90,000. The Israeli armed forces (IDF) are engaged in a new military operation in Khan Younis, in the south of the Palestinian coastal territory, where in three days, according to the local Civil Protection, over 120 deaths have already been recorded, while the IDF has admitted to having carried out almost a hundred air raids. The front in Lebanon is also heating up, where the crossfire between Israel and the Shiite armed group Hezbollah continues to claim victims. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who yesterday gave a speech to the United States Congress, will meet President Joe Biden today during his visit to Washington. Below is the latest news from today, Thursday 25 July 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

LIVE

Updating