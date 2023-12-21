Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday 21 December

While Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip continues unabated, according to the Washington Post the war between Israel and Hamas may have reached a turning point: according to the US newspaper, in fact, there could be a ceasefire of one or two weeks and a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from northern Gaza. The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, meanwhile, went to Egypt yesterday to discuss a possible new truce in exchange for the release of the hostages. Below are all the updates from today, Thursday 21 December 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

