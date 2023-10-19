Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today Thursday 19 October

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Hamas’ attacks did not justify “collective punishment” of the Palestinian people and called for an immediate humanitarian truce. But tension is increasingly high in the Middle East, with a new appeal from the Israeli army to civilians in the Gaza Strip to evacuate to areas to the south. Biden has announced a speech to the nation for this evening on the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East. But in the meantime the front with Lebanon is getting hotter. New Israeli raids in the south of the country. And in Washington, in front of Capitol Hill, 500 arrests during a Jewish demonstration against the war. Below are all the updates for today, Thursday 19 October 2023.

LIVE

06.00 am – Wave of arrests in West Bank – Wave of arrests overnight in the West Bank. A senior Hamas official was also captured in the operation, which led to clashes with dozens of young people, as reported by Haaretz. Hamas leader Sheikh Hassan Yousef was arrested by Israeli forces at his home in Beitunia.

5.30 am – Three Palestinians killed in the West Bank – The toll of the clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli army in the West Bank is worsening. Among the victims were two children. The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the news. Israeli forces intervened in the village of Budrus, west of Ramallah, killing a young man, Gebriel Awad, and wounding another. In other clashes, a 14-year-old was shot in the head in a refugee camp south of Bethlehem and a 16-year-old was shot in the town of Tulkarem.

05.00 – Salah: “Stop massacres, help immediately to Gaza” – Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah called on world leaders to “unite to prevent further massacres of all innocent souls” and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. “There was too much violence, too much pain and brutality,” the Liverpool striker says in a video. “It is unbearable to witness the escalation of recent weeks. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres must stop. Families are being destroyed.” Aid to Gaza “must be given immediately”, adds the attacker. “The people are in terrible conditions.”