Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Thursday 16 November

Hamas reportedly agreed to a principle of agreement negotiated by Qatar, under which Israel will also release some Palestinian women and children from its prisons and increase the amount of humanitarian assistance allowed into the Palestinian enclave. Below are all the updates from today, Thursday 16 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

4.29 am – Palestinian media, victims in raids on refugee camp – Two residential buildings in the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza were hit by Israeli forces this morning, causing deaths and injuries, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa. Victims were also recorded in the area of ​​the central petrol station in Gaza, which hosts dozens of displaced people.

2.27 am – IDF, Hezbollah positions attacked in Lebanon – The Israeli army attacked Hezbollah positions and facilities in Lebanon during the night. An IDF spokesperson said this. Among the targets attacked were a weapons depot, military infrastructure, lookout posts and launch positions, including the one used yesterday by Hezbollah to launch an anti-tank missile towards the city of Shlomi, in northern Israel.