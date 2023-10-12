Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today Thursday 12 October

The Israeli prime minister and the leader of National Unity have finalized an agreement for the formation of “a national emergency government” in the face of the war situation with Hamas. “We strike Gaza on an unprecedented scale.” Thus the chief of staff of the Israeli Air Force while the warning sirens continue to sound in southern Israel. Below are all the updates for today, Thursday 12 October 2023.

7.00 am – Israel: “China must adopt a more balanced attitude” – China needs to take “a more balanced attitude” on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli ambassador to Beijing, lrit Ben-Abba, declared this in an interview with Bloomberg TV, anticipating that Zhai Jun, the Chinese envoy for the Middle East, should have talks with the Israeli side today. “The Chinese special envoy will have a telephone conversation with the Israeli side,” the diplomat said.

6.00 am – Over 50 dead in night raids on Gaza – At least 51 people died and 281 others were injured in airstrikes carried out this evening on the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army. “The ministry said the attacks hit Sabra, Al Zaytoun, Al Nafaq and Tal Al Hawa and Khan Younis; Search and rescue operations are still underway.” The TV station reports it Al Jazeera.