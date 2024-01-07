Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Sunday 7 January

While the mission of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who yesterday met with Turkish President Erdogan, continues in the Middle East, tension is rising between Lebanon and Israel. Yesterday, in fact, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a massive rocket launch against an Israeli military base on Mount Meron as a “preliminary” response to the killing of Hamas' number two in Beirut. Israel subsequently responded with a raid in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, Israeli raids continue in Gaza, defined by the UN as an “uninhabitable place of death”. Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 7 January 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

