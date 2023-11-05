Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Sunday 5 November

Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 5 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

9 am – IDF: “Today 4 hours to evacuate from Gaza” – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced today they will allow Gaza residents to evacuate along specific routes despite troops coming under fire the previous day while trying to ensure a safe corridor for civilians. The main route for evacuation will be Salah Al-Deen Street, with a window between 10am and 2pm local time. This was stated by Avichay Adraee, IDF spokesperson for the Arab media.

8 am – United Nations alert, almost 1.5 million displaced in Gaza – The data was provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: Nearly 1.5 million people in Gaza are displaced from their homes. Of these, 710,275 have found refuge in 149 UNRWA facilities, 122,000 people are in hospitals, churches and public buildings, 109,755 people have taken refuge in 89 schools and the rest are staying with host families. “The overcrowded conditions – reads the statement – ​​continue to create serious health risks. Damage to water and sanitation infrastructure and limited availability of fuel to pump water create additional public health risks.”

5 am – Missile against the Maghazi refugee camp: more than 50 victims – An Israeli bombing hit the Maghazi refugee camp, in the center of the Gaza Strip, causing the death of at least 51 people. The news was released by a Palestinian news agency.