Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Sunday 14 January

Tension throughout the Middle East with the US hitting new Houthi targets in Yemen. While UN Secretary General Guterres called on all parties to avoid escalation, the Houthis promised a “strong” and “effective” response. Meanwhile, Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip continue: according to Hamas, over 23 thousand Palestinians have died since the beginning of the war. According to the Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, Israel has informed Cairo that it is planning to launch a military operation to take control of the border between Gaza and Egypt itself. Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 14 January 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

7.00 am –