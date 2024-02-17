Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 17 February

There is still international concern about the offensive that Israel is about to launch in Rafah, where 1.4 million refugees from the rest of the Gaza Strip have flocked. According to the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, “it would be devastating for civilians”. Meanwhile, Egypt is preparing a fence for displaced people in the event of an exodus. In Khan Yunis, the Israeli army at least 5 patients died in the Nasser hospital, where Israeli forces raided in recent days. The European Commission issued a “firm condemnation” of the blitz, which according to the Israeli army led to the arrest of 20 militiamen. Since October 7, nearly 29,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Strip. Below are all the updates from today, Saturday 17 February 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Updated news