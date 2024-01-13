Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 13 January

Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip continues, while Yemen promises to respond to attacks by the US-UK-led coalition. The operation against Houthi bases also had the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand and South Korea but not Italy, which did not take part in the raids and did not sign the joint statement. The Shiite group, which controls a third of Yemen's territory where 80 percent of the population is present, reiterated that it will continue to strike ships linked to Israel. Since October 7, at least 23,708 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and more than 60,005 have been injured. The toll from the October 7 attack is 1,139 Israeli victims. Below are all the updates from today, Saturday 13 January 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Hours