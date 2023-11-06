Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 6 November

Gaza is surrounded by Israeli forces who will soon enter the Strip’s main city. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met PNA President Abu Mazen in Ramallah, who said he was ready to also deal with the Strip if there was a “global political solution”. Below are all the updates from today, Monday 6 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

6.00 am – The US also deploys a nuclear submarine – A nuclear submarine also took up position in the US deployment in the eastern Mediterranean. Centcom, the command responsible for operations in the Middle East, has announced the entry into its employ of an Ohio class vessel. It should be the USS Florida, a very special submarine transformed into a sailing missile base: it has over 150 cruise ships with conventional warheads on board. An impressive firepower, which in the past allowed him to conduct an entire conflict alone: ​​during the Libyan campaign against Gaddafi the USS Florida hurled 90 bombs against the regime’s structures. With its arrival, the US fleet in the Mediterranean and Red Sea now has around three hundred cruise missiles: a deterrent to convince Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah to stay out of the war in Gaza.