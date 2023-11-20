Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 20 November

Israel, Hamas and the United States continue to negotiate a five-day truce in exchange for the release of dozens of women and children hostages in Gaza: the indiscretion, launched by Washington Post, was also confirmed by Israeli TV. The White House, for its part, through the words of the spokesperson of the White House National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, said: “We have not yet reached an agreement, but we continue to work hard to get there”. Below are all the updates from today, Monday 20 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Hours…