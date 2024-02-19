Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 19 February

The war continues in the Gaza Strip. The bombs continue to fall and “the United States” has decided “not to support” the Algerian resolution at the UN on the situation in the Middle East. Meanwhile “the situation in Rafah is unmanageable. If Israel attacks, no one will be able to stop the displaced people from moving in all directions, even in Egypt”, explained Younis Al Khatib, the president of the Palestinian Red Crescent who was received by the Pope in the last few hours. The Hamas Front makes it known that ” the victims in Gaza are almost 30 thousand”. And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the government to reject “any attempt to unilaterally impose a Palestinian state on Israel.” Below are all the updates from today, Monday 19 February 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

