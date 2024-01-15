Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 15 January

More than 100 days after the start of the conflict, Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip continues. Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterates that the war will end only with the destruction of Hamas: “No one will stop us, not even the Hague or the axis of evil.” Meanwhile, tension is growing in the Middle East. Hasan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah, declared in a live TV speech that he did not fear a war with Israel, while the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi declared that the “Zionist regime and its supporters have been defeated”. Below are all the updates from today, Monday 15 January 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

7.00 am –