Almost ten months after the October 7 attacks in Israel, the war between the Jewish state and Hamas in the Gaza Strip continues: the dead have now exceeded 39,000 and the wounded are over 90,000. At least 129 people, according to the local Civil Protection, have already died in four days of offensive by the Israeli armed forces (IDF) in Khan Younis, in the south of the Palestinian coastal territory, where the IDF has admitted to having carried out over a hundred air raids. The front in Lebanon is also heating up, where the crossfire between Israel and the armed Shiite group Hezbollah continues to claim victims. The escalation is also increasing in Yemen, where the leader of the pro-Iranian Shiite Houthi rebels, Abd al-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, has promised new attacks against the Jewish state. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still in the United States, where he gave a speech to Congress and met with both President Joe Biden and his vice president Kamala Harris, while today he will travel to Mar-a-Lago, Florida, to see Donald Trump. Below is the latest news for today, Friday, July 26, 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

