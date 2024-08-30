Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday, August 30

According to local media reports, Israel has approved temporary humanitarian truces in the Gaza Strip to facilitate polio vaccination for the local population. However, the massive military operation in the northern West Bank continues, while the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for “the immediate cessation of these operations”. Meanwhile, according to Haaretzthe countries that are mediating between Israel and Hamas have announced that they will soon present a new ceasefire proposal. Below is the latest news from today, Friday, August 30, 2024, on the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with Hezbollah in Lebanon and the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

