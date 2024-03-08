The war in Gaza entered its sixth month yesterday but the ongoing truce talks in Cairo, Egypt, are making no progress. Hamas accused Israel of having “obstructed” any agreement for a ceasefire in the Strip. For the Tel Aviv government, however, “Hamas is the obstacle” because it refuses to provide Israel with the list of hostages who are still alive. In the meantime, however, people continue to die in the coastal territory: according to the latest data released yesterday by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 30,800 Palestinians have been killed and 72,298 have been injured since the start of hostilities. The violence does not stop even in the occupied West Bank, where according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority, 424 Palestinians have been killed by security forces or Israeli settlers. But clashes also continue in Lebanon, where the IDF claims to have hit two Hezbollah outposts in the south of the country. The situation is also worsening in the Red Sea, where three crew members of the bulk carrier True Confidence, flying the flag of Barbados and owned by a company registered in Liberia, were killed in a missile attack carried out on Wednesday off the coast of Yemen by Houthi rebels , which seriously burned two other sailors. “Extremely concerned” by the situation, the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), the trade bloc of East African countries, fears that the sinking of the British ship Rubymar, loaded with 21 thousand tons of fertilizers, is due to an attack carried out over the weekend by the Houthis could cause an “imminent ecological disaster” in the area.

