



[IndyCar] – Good evening dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of the 107th Indianapolis 500.

Palou wants Ericsson’s throne

A year ago Marcus Ericsson in what was a final sprint managed to defend himself from the attack of Pato O’Ward when everything suggested that the Swede would have no escape. The 107 edition starts with Alex Palou in pole position. 33 drivers, 500 miles, 200 laps to go: This is Indianapolis.

Session in progress

45/200 – Veekay, Palou and Rosenqvist continue to have a one second margin over Rossi in fourth.

41/200 – Ferrucci climbed to sixth position.

39/200 – Problems for Katherine Legge who returned to the pits after a problem with the restart at the previous stop.

37/200 – The top-10: Palou, Veekay, Ferrucci, Rosenqvist, Rossi, O’Ward, Power, Ericsson, Newgarden, Sato.

34/200 – Whirlwind of pit stops, we will summarize the standings shortly.

32/200 – Pit stop also for Veekay.

30/200 – Alex Palou stops in the pits.

27/200 – Problems for Dixon, forced to return to the pits due to a problem with the left rear tyre.

25/200 – Veekay takes the lead again. Dixon dropped to 13th after overtaking Newgarden.

22/200 – Movements in the top-10: Ferrucci climbs to fourth position, then Rossi, O’Ward, Power, Dixon, Sato and Ericsson.

19/200 – Ericsson passed Kanaan, the latter arriving in the last Indy 500 of his long career.

16/200 – Another ‘change’ at the top between Palou and Veekay, the Spaniard is now in front.

14/200 – Position changes only in the lead, behind Palou Rosenqvist, Dixon, Ferrucci, Rossi, O’Ward, Sato, Power and Kanaan always follow. Eleventh Ericsson, winner in 2022.

11/200 – Veekay takes the lead in Turn-1.

9/200 – Veekay takes advantage of Palou’s pull, glued to Veekay Rosenqvist.

6/200 – Group still compact, pilots who save fuel thanks to slipstreaming.

4/200 – Back in front Palou, behind him Veekay, Rosenqvist, Dixon, Ferrucci, Rossi, O’Ward, Sato, Power and Kanaan.

3/200 – Veekay passes Palou and is the new leader.

2/200 – Palou keeps the lead of the race. Rahal was able to start, he is one lap down, Castroneves is 19th.

18.48 – Let’s gothe 107th Indianapolis 500 begins.

A story that takes a month to tell comes to its final chapter. The 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is green! WATCH LIVE: NBC & Peacock#INDYCAR // @IMS pic.twitter.com/Jro84c2Hzk — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 28, 2023

18.46 – Mechanics working on Rahal’s car, hood removed.

18.43 – Rahal, if he manages to start, will do it from the last position. The training rounds continue.

18.42 – Rahal and Castroneves stalled at the start ‘given’ by Roger Penske.

18.40 – Roger Penske started the preliminary operations: “Drivers, start your engines”.

18.35 – ‘Back home Indiana’, is the moment of the anthem of the country where the most famous oval in the world is located.

18.30 – We begin our chronicle with the starting grid. Kicking off the race in 15 minutes will be Tyrese Haliburton, point guard and franchise player for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA.