court caseIn De Bunker in Amsterdam, a verdict will be delivered on Tuesday in the Marengo liquidation process. The seventeen suspects are said to be part of a criminal organization responsible for six murders, four murder attempts and the preparation of liquidations. A life sentence has been demanded against main suspect Ridouan Taghi and five other suspects. Our crime reporters Yelle Tieleman and Chiel Timmermans follow it in the live blog.