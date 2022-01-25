OMT: No more quarantine for children without complaints

Children up to the age of 12 no longer need to be quarantined if they have no complaints, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) advises the cabinet. They are advised to do a daily self-test if they have been in contact with someone who had the virus. If this is not possible, the GGD or a doctor can still advise you to go into quarantine. It is also advised to avoid contact with the elderly for at least ten days.