Greek islands are currently ravaged by forest fires. Rhodes is hit by forest fires for the seventh day in a row. At least 19,000 tourists have been brought to safety. Forest fires also broke out on the Greek islands and holiday destinations Evia and Corfu on Sunday. The mayor and deputy mayor of North Corfu say the fires have been set on the island. Follow the latest news about the forest fires on the Greek islands in our live blog below.

